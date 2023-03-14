Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 545 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 545 ($6.64) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 546 ($6.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 520 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $520.86.

Aviva Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

