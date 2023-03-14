Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 545 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 545 ($6.64) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 546 ($6.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 520 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $520.86.

Aviva Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.