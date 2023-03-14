AVROBIO (AVRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

AVROBIO Stock Up 2.5 %

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 136,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 51.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 270,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVROBIO Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

