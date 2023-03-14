AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

AXAHY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 106,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $32.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXAHY shares. Barclays upped their price target on AXA from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AXA from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

