Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

