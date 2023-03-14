Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Axonics worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,034,678.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,059.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,034,678.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

