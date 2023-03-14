AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $42.64. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF shares last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 826,375 shares traded.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

Get AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SARK. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.