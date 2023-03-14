B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Shares of LEV stock opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.73. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.52.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

