B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of BTG opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About B2Gold
