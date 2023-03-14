B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

