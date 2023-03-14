Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Acquires Shares of 203,267 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,970,000. Chubb makes up about 2.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $191.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

