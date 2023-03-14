Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $85.53 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $85,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.