Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Invests $57.05 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 849,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,050,000. East West Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.60% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

