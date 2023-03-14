Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $57.99 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $57,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $486.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.37 and its 200-day moving average is $401.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

