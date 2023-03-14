Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $61.61 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of MSCI worth $61,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in MSCI by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $528.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.03 and a 200-day moving average of $483.69. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

