Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $76.06 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73,886 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $76,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398,770 shares of company stock worth $1,047,909,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

