Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Synopsys worth $79,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $357.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

