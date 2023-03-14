Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ecolab worth $68,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 233,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 98,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

