Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $64,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 5.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

