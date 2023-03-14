Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $65,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $206.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.