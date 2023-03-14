Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $51,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 248,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VYM opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

