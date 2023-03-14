Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 851,704 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,704 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $82,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

