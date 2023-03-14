Balancer Trading Up 8.9% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $332.98 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00026954 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,905,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,278,966 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

