Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 556,050 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,050 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $44,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

NYSE BAM opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

