Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $42,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $198.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

