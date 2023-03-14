Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $49.81 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,372 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Carlisle Companies worth $49,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Insider Activity

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $237.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $222.01 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

See Also

