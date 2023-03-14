Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $59.49 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of Meritage Homes worth $59,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

