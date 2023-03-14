Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,424,191 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 27,936.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424,191 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Trex worth $62,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Trex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.