Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 485,606 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485,606 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $54,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of HXL opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

