Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 901,006 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,006 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $40,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

LLY stock opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $267.32 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $308.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

