Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 545,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

