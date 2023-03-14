Banco de Chile (BCH) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.37 on March 30th

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.3688 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33.

Banco de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Banco de Chile to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.