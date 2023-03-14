Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in February

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,955,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 11,479,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,910.8 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
