Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in February

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,955,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 11,479,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,910.8 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

