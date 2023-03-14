Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $29.54. Bancorp shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 134,008 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

