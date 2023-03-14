Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $909.70

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $909.70 and last traded at $909.70, with a volume of 159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $901.70.

Biglari Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.95 and its 200 day moving average is $708.80.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

