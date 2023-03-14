BinaryX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $187,963.71 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. BinaryX has a market cap of $395.82 million and $187,963.71 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $81.65 or 0.00328686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

