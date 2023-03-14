Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.27 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $475.99 billion and $54.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $24,640.20 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00531139 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00149973 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00035901 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000687 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,317,693 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
