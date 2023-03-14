Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.27 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $475.99 billion and $54.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $24,640.20 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00531139 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00149973 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00035901 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,317,693 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

