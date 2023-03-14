Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.27 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $475.99 billion and $54.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $24,640.20 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00531139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00149973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,317,693 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

