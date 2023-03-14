Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $58.15 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00146292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00064003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.