BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $668,535.58

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $668,535.58 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00034087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00021996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00215980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,442.66 or 0.99838293 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09149932 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $585,591.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.