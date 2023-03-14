Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

BDIMF stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $277.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $65.56 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDIMF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

