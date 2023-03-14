Blackline Safety (BLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.48 million.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackline Safety Company Profile

BLN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.15.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

