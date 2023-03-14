BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,646 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 149,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

