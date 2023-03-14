Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 99,889,464 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. 9,020,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,914. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 201,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.