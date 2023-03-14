BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

DMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.