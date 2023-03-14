Bobcoin Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $901,331.09 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

