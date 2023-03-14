Bod Science Limited (ASX:BOD) Insider Purchases A$16,411.44 in Stock

Bod Science Limited (ASX:BOD – Get Rating) insider David Baker purchased 273,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$16,411.44 ($10,940.96).
David Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, David Baker bought 118,506 shares of Bod Science stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$7,584.38 ($5,056.26).
Bod Science Price Performance
Bod Science Company Profile
Featured Stories
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bod Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bod Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.