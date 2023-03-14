Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BNEFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630. The stock has a market cap of $174.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

