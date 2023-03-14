Brewster Financial Planning LLC Purchases 3,274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 1,174,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.