Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires 782 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

PSX stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

