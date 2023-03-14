Brick & Kyle Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.