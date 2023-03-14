Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 210 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

