Brick & Kyle Associates Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.2% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

